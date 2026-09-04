Yemen’s leader vows to never allow Iran, Houthis to take control of Bab el-Mandeb

RABAT, September 4. /TASS/. Yemen will never allow Iran or units from the rebel Ansar Allah movement to take control of the Bab el-Mandeb strait that links the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden in the Arabian Sea, Rashad al-Alimi, president of the Presidential Leadership Council, warned.

"Houthi formations will face major losses if they think of approaching the Bab el-Mandeb," Al Hadath quoted the Yemeni leader as saying.

Yemen will "not allow Iran or Tehran-aligned Houthis to control the Bab el-Mandeb under any circumstances," al-Alimi emphasized.