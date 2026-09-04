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Ukraine crisis

ICAO confirms receiving Russia’s letter on Kiev's threats, assuring of its coming response

Moscow previously sent an "urgent appeal" to ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar in connection with Ukraine's threats to civilian aircraft, the Foreign Ministry said
© REUTERS/ Christinne Muschi

WASHINGTON, September 4. /TASS/. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has received an urgent message from Moscow concerning Ukrainian threats to air transport and intends to respond "in due course" to this document. This was reported to TASS at ICAO's headquarters, which is located in Montreal, Canada.

"We can confirm receipt of the letter and will respond in due course," ICAO stated.

As the Russian Foreign Ministry earlier announced, Moscow sent an "urgent appeal" to ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar in connection with Ukraine's threats to civilian aircraft. Russia called on ICAO to take targeted measures aimed at stopping Ukraine's actions that threaten civil aviation, the ministry noted.

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