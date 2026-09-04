US may soon hit Iranian mountain suspected of housing nuclear facility — Trump

WASHINGTON, September 4. /TASS/. The United States may soon deliver an attack on what is supposed to be an Iranian underground nuclear facility near Iran's Natanz, US President Donald Trump warned.

"We may hit Pickaxe very soon because if there was anything going on with Pickaxe," he said, taking reporters’ questions at the White House on Friday. Pickaxe Mountain is how the United States calls Mount Kolang Gaz-La, which is suspected of housing secret Iranian nuclear facilities.

Over the past few weeks, Trump has repeatedly issued similar warnings.