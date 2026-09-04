US drafting Middle East strategy for post-Iran war period — Axios

WASHINGTON, September 4. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump is developing a post-war action plan for the Middle East, Axios reported, citing sources.

According to them, the administration "is working on a post-war strategy focused on a regional effort to contain Iran and expand normalization of relations between Israel and its neighbors." The United States is working to create "a regional alignment among US allies to contain Iran," with Washington as a guarantor.

In addition, the Trump administration is considering moving to the next stage of the Gaza peace plan, reaching a security agreement between Syria and Israel, and implementing the agreement between Israel and Lebanon, Axios wrote. Also, the United States is working toward a Saudi-Israeli normalization agreement.

The strategy is still in the early stages of drafting, the news website added. The initial work is being conducted both at the US senior political level and at the working level across government agencies, US officials told Axios.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, the United States resumed large-scale attacks on Iran overnight to July 8, having accused it of breaching the existing agreements in what concerned the Strait of Hormuz, a global chokepoint for approximately 25% of oil and some 20% of LNG supplies.

The Trump administration recently signaled an end to any large-scale use of force against Iran and a transition to putting economic pressure on the Islamic Republic through sanctions instead.