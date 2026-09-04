NABU snooping around Zelensky's office — lawmaker

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) is conducting investigative actions at Vladimir Zelensky’s office, according to Alexey Goncharenko, a Verkhovna Rada member.

"NABU is conducting investigative actions at [Zelenky’s] office," the Ukrainian legislator wrote on his Telegram channel, without elaborating.

Earlier, NABU announced a special operation to expose a criminal group led by an official with the prosecutor general’s office which it said is being raided.