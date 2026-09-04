US envoys Witkoff, Kushner to visit Moscow, Kiev this weekend — Axios

WASHINGTON, September 4. /TASS/. US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will visit Russia this weekend, Axios news web portal reported citing its sources in the US administration.

According to Axios, Witkoff and Kushner are set to arrive in Moscow later on Friday as they will be "visiting Moscow and Kiev this weekend to negotiate a settlement of the conflict."

TASS reached out to the White House for confirmation of the visit, but hasn't yet received a response.

"Witkoff and Kushner will travel on Friday, hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Saturday [September 5] and then meet with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev on Sunday [September 6]," according to Axios.

Earlier, a TASS source reported that Witkoff and Kushner intend to travel to Moscow and Kiev on September 5-6.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in his Friday press briefing earlier in the day that the Kremlin would inform about contacts between the Russian government and Witkoff and Kushner when they take place.