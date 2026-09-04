Iran's army calls on US to compensate for war costs, then leave region

TEHRAN, September 4. /TASS/. The US authorities must compensate for all the damage caused to the countries of the Middle East as a result of the war they have unleashed, and withdraw their forces from the region, as this is the most reasonable solution for Washington, Army Spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia has said.

"The reasonable solution for the United States is to recognize the realities, compensate the costs and leave the region. This will ensure security in the region and bring the American people closer to prosperity," he wrote on his social media page X.

Akraminia added that all the problems of the US army in the region and the difficulties of the Americans are caused by Washington's mistakes in committing aggression against the Islamic republic.

On September 1, the United States Central Command reported a series of strikes on targets in Iran. According to Press TV, explosions occurred on the country's southern coast, including on Qeshm Island and in several cities. In response, Iran struck US military bases in the UAE, Jordan, Iraq and Bahrain.