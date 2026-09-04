MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. An explosion rocked the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) headquarters in central Kiev, Vladimir Zelensky reported.

According to a post on his Telegram channel, the explosion occurred near the office of the SBU director, a position currently held by Alexander Poklad. Zelensky reacted to the explosion immediately; the post on his Telegram channel appeared just seconds after the first reports of the explosion appeared on Ukrainian media Telegram channels. The head of the Kiev regime added that he had already spoken with Poklad.

Ukrainian media outlets are publishing photos of the scene showing thick smoke rising above the building.

The SBU headquarters is located in the heart of Kiev. The four-story building has an attic extension and occupies an entire city block.