MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Ukraine and the UK are preparing to launch mass production of missile weapons, Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the Another Ukraine movement and former leader of the Opposition Platform – For Life party, which is banned in the country, has stated.

"In August 2026, The Sunday Times reported that British drones had already been used by the Ukrainian armed forces for half a year in a campaign of long-range strikes against Russia. Among the systems in use, the publication named the Nyan jet-powered drone manufactured by Callen-Lenz Associates Ltd, a subsidiary of the defense conglomerate BAE Systems plc. The scale of Ukraine’s long-range strikes against Russian civilian facilities has been increasing, and the next stage is planned to include the launch of serial production of missile weapons." <...> "The already established practice of the mass use of long-range UAVs is being complemented by the creation of an industrial base for the serial manufacture of missiles, which makes it possible to combine massive unmanned air raids with strikes using ballistic weapons," he wrote in his article posted on the movement’s website.

According to him, the Integrated Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition, established on July 13 and bringing together Britain, Ukraine, France, Germany, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Sweden, has solidified the joint development of a two-tier European missile defense system.

"It’s lower tier is centered on the Freyja system, with the Ukrainian company Fire Point serving as the prime contractor and systems integrator, manufacturing FP-7 interceptor missiles and launchers, while the German company Hensoldt AG supplies TRML-4D radar systems. The upper tier is being developed by the Bliksem EXO consortium, led by Destinus, with the participation of Airbus Defence and Space, MBDA Deutschland, Safran Electronics & Defense, and Thales: the system is designed to intercept medium-range ballistic missiles above the air, and joint engineering work has already begun. The Ukrainian companies Fire Point and Destinus have secured leading roles in these projects. All of this illustrates exactly how British-Ukrainian military-industrial cooperation has evolved from the mass production of drones to cruise and ballistic missiles," the politician concluded.