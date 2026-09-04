BRUSSELS, September 4. /TASS/. Kiev has launched a fresh campaign aimed at securing funds and air defense systems from Western partners, but it has not yielded results, Politico writes.

"But a series of meetings this week – from an informal gathering of EU defense ministers to a special meeting of NATO ambassadors – all came up empty," the publication states.

Kiev is running out of money and sources from which to obtain new interceptor missiles, the article states. Countries that possess American PAC-2 and PAC-3 interceptor missiles – including Greece, Spain, Japan, and South Korea – have no intention of parting with their own stockpiles. Politico notes that there is a shortage of missiles due to US operations against Iran. An unnamed Ukrainian official told the publication that "it’s an endless, frustrating saga when you have to beg for every single unit." Ukraine’s stockpile of missiles for the Patriot systems is "effectively at zero," the article notes.