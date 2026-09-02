Netanyahu visits troops in Gaza, says Hamas disarmament is progressing successfully

TEL AVIV, September 2. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Gaza Strip, the prime minister’s office said.

He met with Israeli troops and held an operational meeting attended by several generals, including Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir.

"We control 60% of the Strip, and there is more to come because we are eliminating the terrorists who threaten us. We are doing that day in and day out," Netanyahu said. He added that the IDF recently captured the head of Hamas’ internal security, saying that Israel is "sure to learn something" from him.

He stressed that Israeli troops do not intend to withdraw from the so-called Yellow Line inside the enclave. According to Netanyahu, Israel is working to disarm Hamas and demilitarize Gaza, while Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel. He noted that Israel had largely achieved that goal but still had much work to do.