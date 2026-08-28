Iran calls on all countries against joining US economic war on Tehran — ministry

TEHRAN, August 28. /TASS/. All independent countries should refuse participation in the US economic war against Iran and not recognize any anti-Iranian sanctions, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"The US economic sanctions against Iran, regardless of their name and form, are absolutely illegal and unjustified measures that violate the UN Charter, international humanitarian law and human rights," the statement reads. "Proceeding from this, all countries are obliged to refrain from observing and implementing such sanctions."

"Moreover, all countries have an obligation not to recognize or support situations or consequences that result from these illegal actions," according to the statement.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry believes that the participation of other countries in the economic war on the side of the United States would be equivalent to "illegally imposing the will of one state on other independent countries," which is another gross violation of the UN Charter.

US President Donald Trump earlier announced the launch of "economic warfare and isolation on an unprecedented scale" against Iran. The US leader also warned that countries whose financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government agencies support Tehran will face serious economic consequences from Washington.