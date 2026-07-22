Indian, Russian foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties, Ukraine conflict, Middle East

NEW DELHI, July 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Wednesday discussed Russia-India relations, trade and investment issues, cooperation in energy, science and technology, as well as the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East, the Indian foreign minister said.

Lavrov and Jaishankar held their talks on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) events in Manila.

Jaishankar wrote on X that he held "an in-depth review of the bilateral relations" with Lavrov, adding that they discussed various aspects of their partnership, "including trade and investment, energy and transport connectivity, science and technology, and travel."

Furthermore, the top diplomat noted that they "exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict and the Gulf situation."