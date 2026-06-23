UNSC passes resolution on accountability for crimes against peacekeepers

UNITED NATIONS, June 23. /TASS/. The UN Security Council has unanimously passed a resolution on accountability for crimes committed against United Nations peacekeepers, a TASS correspondent reported.

According to UN data, as many as 1,095 peacekeepers have been killed in deliberate attacks since 1948, including 359 since 2013. Several thousand more "blue helmets" have been injured.

The resolution, drafted by Denmark and Pakistan, condemns attacks on UN peacekeepers, stating that such assaults can be considered war crimes, and calls on host countries to investigate them and bring those responsible to justice.

"We backed the resolution for the following reasons: first, it will send a clear message from the international community that the deployment of UN peacekeepers is a factor to be considered by all parties to a conflict, while the lives and safety of ‘blue helmets’ are inviolable, and violations will inevitably be punished. Second, the resolution confirms host countries’ right to necessary assistance in building their capacity to effectively investigate crimes against peacekeepers," said Anna Yevstigneyeva, Russia’s acting permanent representative to the United Nations.