Washington, Tehran discuss exporting some of Iran's uranium to third country — media

WASHINGTON, April 17. /TASS/. Tehran and Washington are discussing the possibility of shipping some of Iran’s enriched uranium to a third country, the Axios news website reported.

Citing two US officials and two other sources, the report says the United States is demanding that Iran hand over "all its nuclear material." Meanwhile, Iran is only ready to dilute highly enriched uranium with low-enriched material within the country, according to the report. The article adds that a "compromise proposal" is also under consideration, under which "some of the highly enriched uranium would be shipped to a third country, not necessarily the US," while the rest would be diluted with low-enriched uranium "in Iran under international monitoring."

In addition, the United States is demanding that Iran impose a 20-year moratorium on uranium enrichment, while Tehran is only prepared to accept a five-year moratorium, Axios said.

Under the plans being discussed, the United States may eventually agree to allow Iran to operate research nuclear reactors for producing medical isotopes. However, Iran would be required to carry out such activities only at above-ground facilities, while its underground nuclear sites would remain inactive, Axios concluded.