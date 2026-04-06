Vietnamese lawmakers re-elect Tran Thanh Man as National Assembly chairman

HANOI, April 6. /TASS/. Members of Vietnam’s National Assembly (parliament) have re-elected Tran Thanh Man as the legislative body’s chairman.

The vote to elect a new speaker took place at the first session of the 16th National Assembly, which began in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi on Monday. As many as 491 lawmakers unanimously approved Tran Thanh Man’s appointment.

Tran Thanh Man has served as Vietnamese parliament speaker since May 2024.

In the first two days of the current session, parliament will also vote to elect the country’s president, vice president, prime minister, the Supreme People's Court's chief justice, and the Supreme People's Procuracy’s prosecutor general. Candidates for the posts will be nominated by the parliament chairman. Later, the legislative body will determine the structure of the government and the number of cabinet members, and approve the appointment of judges of the Supreme People's Court. Additionally, lawmakers are also expected to consider candidates for the government, which will be proposed by the new prime minister.