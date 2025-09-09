Kathmandu mayor urges restraint, sets condition for talks with army

NEW DELHI, September 9. /TASS/. Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah, whom Nepalese protesters have called on to be appointed acting prime minister, has urged demonstrators to show restraint and prepare for dialogue with the army leadership.

The negotiations can be held, he said, on the condition that parliament is dissolved.

"Dear Gen Z, your killers have been removed. Now is the time for restraint. The country’s human and material losses also mean losses for you. You and I must show restraint," Shah wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta, recognized as extremist in the country).

The mayor called on protesters to be ready for talks with the army leadership but insisted: "Parliament must be dissolved before negotiations start."

Earlier, India Today reported that demonstrators had demanded Shah be named acting prime minister following Sharma Oli’s resignation. Under the constitution, the prime minister’s post can be claimed either by the leader of the party with a parliamentary majority or by the head of the largest faction. Shah, however, is not a member of parliament and was elected mayor of Kathmandu as an independent. He could become prime minister only after early elections or by joining one of the major parties – a scenario considered unlikely for a politician who positions himself as an alternative to established political forces, someone who represents the country’s younger generations.

On Tuesday, Oli resigned amid mass protests triggered by the government’s decision to block several popular social networks and messaging apps. More than 20 people were killed and over 500 injured in the unrest. Protesters attacked officials, set fire to government buildings, and clashed with security forces. The demonstrations have been dubbed the "Gen Z Revolution" due to the prominent role of young people, many of whom were angered by attempts to ban digital platforms popular with the youth.