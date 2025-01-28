Tehran does not consider Israel’s threat to its nuclear facilities as serious

LONDON, January 28. /TASS/. Tehran believes that Israel and the US will not dare to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities because this would be "really crazy," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"We have made it clear that any attack on our nuclear facilities would be met with an immediate and decisive response. But I don't think they will do that crazy thing. This is really crazy. And this would turn the whole region into a very bad disaster," the top Iranian diplomat said in an interview with Sky News, adding that he did not perceive this as a real threat.

On December 12, 2024, Israeli Army Radio, or Galei Tzahal, reported that following successful mass strikes on Syria, the Israeli military believes that an opportunity is opening up to attack nuclear facilities in Iran.

On January 26, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, in a congratulatory letter to new Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, opined that in "the upcoming months," Israel and the US will have opportunities to further their "strategic goals" with regard to Iran.