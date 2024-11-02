Protest rally against parliamentary elections outcome in Tbilisi over

TBILISI, November 2. /TASS/. The thin protest rally against the outcome of the October 26 parliamentary elections finished in downtown Tbilisi, a TASS correspondent reported.

Several activists gathered in front of the parliamentary building on Saturday evening. Although the action involved very few people, several police units were deployed to the site. The protest was held peacefully.

Opposition parties did not participating in the rally. They plan to stage a protest near the parliamentary building on November 4 and to announce their future plans.

Georgia held its parliamentary election on October 26, with 18 parties involved, including the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party, which has been in power for 12 years. Electronic ballot boxes were used during these elections for the first time. The ruling party secured 53.93% of the vote, allowing the Georgian Dream to form a government independently. Additionally, the Coalition for Change (11%), the Unity - National Movement (10.16%), the Strong Georgia coalition (8.8%), and the Gakharia For Georgia party (7.76%) have also won seats in parliament, while other parties failed to surpass the five-percent election threshold.

President Zourabichvili and all the opposition parties refuse to recognize the election results, slamming them as rigged.