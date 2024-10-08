Israeli army attacks Beirut suburbs — press service

TEL AVIV, October 8. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force has carried out new strikes on the suburbs of Lebanon’s capital of Beirut, the army press service reported.

According to it, the strikes targeted the area of Dahieh, "a key Hezbollah terrorist stronghold in Beirut."

The Israeli military did not provide any other details about the operation.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah units in Lebanon, during which it is carrying out massive airstrikes against the movement’s military facilities. The stated goal is to create secure conditions in Israel’s northern border areas so that tens of thousands of residents can return there. As a result of one of the strikes, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated in Beirut on September 27. The organization confirmed his death and vowed to continue its confrontation with Israel. In the early morning hours of October 1, the Israeli army announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas in southern Lebanon.