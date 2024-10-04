Senior Iranian commander warns about possible attacks on Israeli energy sites

DUBAI, October 4. /TASS/. Tehran will target Israel’s energy facilities, including oil refineries and gas fields, if the Jewish state "makes a mistake," Ali Fadavi, deputy commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said.

"If the occupiers (Israel - TASS) make a mistake, we will target their energy sites, power plants, oil refineries and gas fields," the SNN broadcaster quoted him as saying.

The IRGC deputy commander-in-chief points out that unlike Iran, Israel has only three power plants and a few oil refineries, which Iran could hit simultaneously.

Late on October 1, Iran launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel in response to the killing of senior officials from the Palestinian movement Hamas, the Lebanon-based Shia movement Hezbollah and the IRGC. Tehran said that 90% of the missiles hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted. The Israeli General Staff vowed to choose the right moment to surprise Iran with a counterattack, while Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that Israel would see even larger-scale strikes.