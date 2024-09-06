Harris campaign budget up $361 million in August — media

WASHINGTON, September 6. /TASS/. US Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris' campaign budget rose by $361 million in August to reach $404 million, Reuters reported, citing data from Harris' campaign headquarters.

According to the reports, last month's successful fundraising boosted Harris' budget, allowing the vice president to surpass her main rival, Republican Donald Trump, in this regard. The agency notes that in August, Trump raised about $130 million, bringing his campaign's total budget to $295 million by the end of the month.

Reuters reports that both candidates plan to spend record amounts exceeding $1 billion during the election campaign. A televised debate scheduled for September 10 is expected to be one of the key events in their battle for the US presidency.

On September 3, the Associated Press reported that Harris' team intended to spend at least twice as much on television advertising in the next two months before the election as Trump's staff did. According to estimates, the Harris team has purchased TV ad slots for the next two months for more than $280 million, while Trump's staff has spent $133 million.

The US will hold its presidential election on November 5. Incumbent President Joe Biden was supposed to be the Democratic Party’s candidate but after his failed performance at a televised debate with Trump, calls among Democrats intensified for Biden to withdraw from the race. At the Democratic Party convention in Chicago, which concluded on August 22, delegates officially endorsed Harris as the US presidential candidate.