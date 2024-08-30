Serbian PM blames int’l community for its silence leading to another escalation in Kosovo

BELGRADE, August 30. /TASS/. The international community’s silence has led to another round of escalation in the unrecognized republic of Kosovo, Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic said.

Vucevic "strongly condemned the seizure of the buildings of interim power bodies in four municipalities in the north of Kosovo and Metohija - Mitrovica, Leposavic, Zvecan, and Zubin Potok - by fighters a special force of the so-called Kosovo police" and demanded an immediate and resolute reaction from that international community, the Serbian government said in a statement.

"If over the entire time when the [Kosovo prime minister] Albin Kurti regime has been attacking Serbs there have been other reaction than silence and ignoration of violence and the criminalization of northern Kosovo and Metohija by Albin Kurti, probably, we won’t be seeing this awful violence today," the prime minister was quoted as saying. "Obviously, Albin Kurti has begun implementing his plan geared to oust and exterminate everything Serbian, including Serbian institutions in Kosovo and Metohija."

"Albin Kurti has ordered to commit this latest act of violence immediately after French President Emmanuel Macron’s two-day visit to Serbia," several hours after his departure, Vucevic noted. "The escalation of violence is the blame of only one side - the Albin Kurti’s regime, and this was confirmed once again today. The Serbs are living under his terror and this must be stopped immediately," he stressed.

Earlier in the day, Kosovo law enforcement intruded into the buildings of interim power bodies in four Serbian municipalities in the north of Kosovo and Metohija. Armed men in military gear cordoned off the buildings.