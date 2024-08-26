Belarusian missile troops to carry out live firing at military ground in Russia

MINSK, August 26. /TASS/. Belarusian Armed Forces’ missile and artillery troops head towards a military ground in Russia in order to practice live firing, the Belarusian Defense Ministry press office announced.

According to the ministry, the troops will undergo training "on controlling missile strikes with live fire from missile systems and multiple launch rocket systems used by the Belarusian Armed Forces."

Previously, Belarusian troops that practiced firing S-300 and Tor-M2 missile air defense systems returned from the Ashuluk military ground in Russia. In addition, Belarusian Su-30SM pilots fired short-and medium-range missiles for the first time. Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin, who visited the military ground, positively assessed the outcome of the exercise.