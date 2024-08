MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. An explosion, most likely caused by a grenade, occurred in one of Kiev's cafes, city mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported.

"On Reytarskaya Street, a grenade exploded in one of the cafes, according to preliminary information. Emergency services are heading to the site," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Later Klitschko specified that "as a result of the explosion of a dummy grenade" there was smoke in the room. According to him, there were no casualties or damage.