US forces destroy five drones of Yemeni Houthis — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, August 6. /TASS/. The US forces have destroyed five unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Houthis from the Yemen’s rebel Ansar Allah movement in one day, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"In the past 24 hours, U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed three Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen over the Gulf of Aden," the US Central Command wrote on the X social network.

"Additionally, USCENTCOM forces successfully destroyed one Iranian-backed Houthi UAS in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen," CENTCOM added.

As CENTCOM also reported, the US military shot down a drone and a Houthi anti-ship ballistic missile in the skies over the Red Sea.

Following the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Ansar Allah movement warned that it would carry out strikes on Israeli territory and prevent ships affiliated with it from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait as long as the operation in the Palestinian enclave continued. Since mid-November last year, the Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

In response to the actions of Ansar Allah, the US authorities announced the formation of an international coalition and the launch of an operation to ensure freedom of navigation and protect ships in the Red Sea.