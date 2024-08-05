At least 56 people die in protests in Bangladesh on Monday

NEW DELHI, August 5. /TASS/. At least 56 people have been killed in riots in Bangladesh on Monday, the AFP news agency said, citing local police and medics.

More than 100 people have been taken to hospitals.

The overall death toll from the unrest across the country since July is about 350. Meanwhile, the India Today television channel cited unofficial sources saying that the number of victims may range from 1,000 to 1,400.

Crowds of protesters are still roaming streets in Dhaka and other Bangladeshi cities eve after the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has fled the country. The army has temporarily taken power in the country and called on people to stop violence.

It is planned to form an interim government soon.