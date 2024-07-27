China to continue helping with talks on Ukraine, demands US cancel sanctions — Wang Yi

BEIJING, July 27. /TASS/. China will continue to assist with peace talks on Ukraine and demands that the US halt unilateral sanctions, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Laos.

"China's position on the Ukrainian issue is frank and open. We will continue to promote peaceful dialogue," Wang Yi said, according to the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry. "The US should stop abusing unilateral sanctions and long arm jurisdiction."

The Chinese minister said Beijing does not accept slander, "planted evidence" and blackmail.

"We will take resolute and effective measures to protect our basic interests and legitimate rights," he stated.