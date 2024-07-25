US respects Russian, Chinese security interests, but does not always share them — diplomat

WASHINGTON, July 26. /TASS/. The United States respects the security interests of Russia and China, but does not always share them, Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Arms Control, Deterrence, and Stability (ADS) at the US Department of State Mallory Stewart said.

She said it at the Washington-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (designated as a foreign agent in Russia).

"We hear a lot from Russia historically, but also from China, that we somehow don't respect their security concerns. I don't believe that to be correct. We respect they have this security concern, [but] we may not agree," she said.

At the same time, she believes that the United States should continue its diplomatic dialogue with these countries, while Moscow and Beijing don’t necessarily have to agree with the United States on some issues.