MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has not changed his plans and will attend the BRICS summit in Kazan, Brazilian Ambassador to Russia Rodrigo de Lima Baena Soares told TASS.

"I have a very simple answer - yes, [he will come]," the diplomat said.

The BRICS summit will take place on October 22-24 in Kazan.