UN secretary-general concerned by Israel’s strike on Yemen

NEW YORK, July 21. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned by the latest Israeli strike on the Yemeni city of Hudaydah and urges all parties to show maximum restraint, his office said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the reports of airstrikes earlier today in and around the port of Hudaydah in Yemen," the note says. "Initial reports indicate a number of fatalities and over 80 people injured in this attack, and that there has been considerable damage to civilian infrastructure. The Secretary-General calls on all concerned to avoid attacks that could harm civilians and damage civilian infrastructure."

"The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned about the risk of further escalation in the region and continues to urge all to exercise utmost restraint," it says.

On July 20, planes of the Israeli Air Force attack the Yemen’s port city of Hudaydah, located on the Red Sea coast. The air raid left at least three people dead and around 80 wounded. According to Al Masirah, the Israeli Air Force targeted oil tanks in the port, as well as the city power plant. In addition, the airstrike targeted the military police building in the northern part of Hudaydah. A powerful fire broke out at the port, which remains unextinguished at this point.

The Al Hadath television reported that at least 12 Israeli warplanes, including F-35 fighter jets, took part in the attack.

In the early hours of July 19, an explosion was heard in downtown Tel Aviv. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service said the explosion was "caused by the falling of an aerial target, and no sirens were activated." Yemen’s rebel Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that it used an advanced drone that can penetrate air defenses.