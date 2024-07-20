Boris Johnson believes Trump has courage to end conflict in Ukraine

LONDON, July 20. /TASS/. Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes that former US President Donald Trump will have the courage to end the conflict in Ukraine if he wins the November elections. Johnson calls a sharp increase in military support provided to Kiev and lifting restrictions on the use of Western weapons by Ukraine the necessary conditions for it.

"Having talked to Donald Trump this week, I am more convinced than ever that he has the strength and the bravery to fix it, to save Ukraine, to bring peace — and to stop the disastrous contagion of conflict," he wrote for Daily Mail.

According to his column, "Whatever some other Republicans may have said about Ukraine in the past, I believe that Trump understands the reality: that a defeat for Ukraine would be a massive defeat for America. It is not just about the extinction of freedom and democracy, those cardinal American values, and the enslavement of the Ukrainian people — though that result would be grim in itself.".