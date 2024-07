CAIRO, July 13. /TASS/. Egypt and Serbia call for resolving the Ukraine crisis as soon as possible, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said at a joint news conference with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, who is visiting the Egyptian capital

"In terms of international issues, our discussions dwelled on various aspects, first of all the Ukraine crisis," el-Sisi told reporters. "We emphasized the need to reach peace as soon as possible," he added.