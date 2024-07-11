Denmark joins global Drone Coalition dedicated to sending UAVs to Ukraine

STOCKHOLM, July 11. /TASS/. Denmark has joined the International Drone Coalition which pledges to supply one million Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) to the Ukrainian military in 2025, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen stated on Thursday.

"The situation in Ukraine remains extremely tense," the Danish Defense Ministry said in a statement earlier in the day quoting Poulsen as saying. "There is no doubt that Ukrainians need the ongoing active support of its allies."

"Drones are crucial to the Ukrainians' fight. This is why international cooperation within the drone coalition is so important," the statement added.

Denmark officially joined today the so-called "Drone Coalition" joining the Netherlands, the UK, Latvia, New Zealand, and Sweden.

According to the joint statement from the Drone Coalition, signed by the officials of the participating countries and published earlier in the day: "We, nations of the Drone Coalition, recognize the importance of the support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s aggression."

"To facilitate Ukraine’s military success, we have established the Drone Coalition," the statement reads. "Drones are indispensable and play a crucial role on the battlefield. Ukraine has a high demand for a wide spectrum and capacity of drones."

The statement also stated that: "The Drone Coalition is planning to deliver 1 million FPV drones to Ukraine. At the same time, coalition members are working to provide other type of drones like reconnaissance, strike drones, AI upgraded drones, as well as counter-drone capabilities."