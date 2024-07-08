Hungarian PM sees China as key country for organizing Russia-Ukraine talks

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban thinks that China is a key country in creating conditions for future talks between Russia and Ukraine.

"China is a key power in creating the conditions for peace in the Russia-Ukraine war," he wrote on his page on X.

The Hungarian premier is currently visiting China. According to China Central Television (CCTV), on Monday, he met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

On July 5 in Moscow, Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the possible ways of settling the Ukrainian conflict and launching peace talks. On July 2, the Hungarian premier visited Kiev for a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky. Hungary has repeatedly expressed support for China’s 12-point peace plan proposed on February 24, 2023, which involves ceasing combat and resuming peace talks.