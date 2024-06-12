Foreign Minister denies PM Pashinyan said Armenia is to withdraw from CSTO

YEREVAN, June 12. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan did not say that Armenia will withdraw from the CSTO, he said that the Armenian authorities will decide when to withdraw from the organization on their own, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said during a hearing in the parliament.

"The meeting is being recorded, we can check who said what. The Prime Minister of Armenia did not say that we withdraw from the CSTO, the Prime Minister of Armenia said that we will independently decide when to withdraw, but we will not come back," Mirzoyan said.

Earlier during the same meeting, Pashinyan said in response to a lawmaker: "We will withdraw [from the CSTO], are you trying to scare me with that? We have everything covered, we will decide when we will withdraw. What do you think our next step will be, will we be able to come back? Don’t you worry.".