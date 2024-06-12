Armenia, US to develop security cooperation

YEREVAN, June 12. /TASS/. Armenia and the US will continue security cooperation, with Washington pledging support to reforms in Armenia's defense industry and law enforcement system, according to a joint statement following an Armenia-US Strategic Dialogue Capstone meeting.

"Capstone meeting participants acknowledged the important role of US assistance to Armenia’s defense transformation and law enforcement development initiatives, which the United States intends to continue to support through advisory programs, military-to-military contact activities, professional military education opportunities through the International Military Education and Training program, and the long-standing State Partnership Program with the Kansas National Guard," the statement said.

According to the statement, the sides agreed to upgrade the status of their bilateral dialogue to a Strategic Partnership Commission. The US also pledged to promote Armenia’s energy independence.

The meeting took place in Yerevan on Tuesday and was attended by US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.