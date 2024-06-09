Hamas says three hostages died during Israel’s operation in Nuseirat

CAIRO, June 9. /TASS/. Hamas has said that three Israeli hostages died as a result of Israel’s operation in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, when four kidnapped Israelis were released.

"We inform you that your army released several hostages but killed three others in the same camp. One of these three had US citizenship," Hamas said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel. An attached video features Hamas militants showing the bodies of the killed hostages, as they claim. The faces of the dead are veiled and no names are given. The post was made on the Hamas Telegram channel a day after the Israeli operation.

On Saturday, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that Israeli troops staged an operation near Nuseirat and successfully released four Israeli hostages, captured on October 7, 2023, in a military operation near a Palestinian refugee camp in Nuseirat. The names of the people are Noa Agramani (25), Almog Meir (21), Shlomi Ziv (40) and Andrey Kozlov (27), who also has a Russian passport. In response, Palestine’s Hamas movement pledged to capture more Israeli soldiers hostage during the hostilities in Gaza.

On the same day, Abu Ubaida, spokesman for Hamas’ armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, said several hostages held in the Gaza Strip had died during Israel’s operation. He also warned that Israel’s actions in Nuseirat would "lead to the worsening the conditions" for the remaining hostages.