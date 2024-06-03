Pentagon increases contract amount for production of HIMARS MLRS to $1.9 bln

WASHINGTON, June 4. /TASS/. The US Department of Defense has increased the contract amount with Lockheed Martin Corporation for the production of HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) to $1.9 billion, the Pentagon press service reported.

In May, the Pentagon announced the conclusion of a contract with Lockheed Martin for the production of the HIMARS MLRS in the amount of $861.3 million. It was specified that the order must be completed by May 31, 2026.

Now the department has clarified that the terms of the order have been changed. It should be completed by May 31, 2028.

The Pentagon did not disclose the number of MLRS that it plans to produce and put into service under the contract. The department did not explain whether they would be used by the United States or other countries.