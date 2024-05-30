Hamas ready to reach agreement with Israel in case of cessation of hostilities in Gaza

CAIRO, May 30. /TASS/. The Hamas movement stated its readiness to achieve an agreement with Israel on settlement in the Gaza strip under condition of cessation of hostilities in the enclave, the movement said in its special statement on its Telegram channel.

According to the statement, on Thursday, Hamas informed the mediators about its "firm position that, in case of cessation of the war and the [Israeli] aggression of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the movement is ready to achieve a full treaty, which includes comprehensive agreements on the exchange of hostages" for Palestinians, held in Israeli prisons.