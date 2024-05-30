Thailand’s accession to BRICS to strengthen ties with Southeast Asian nations

BANGKOK, May 30. /TASS/. Membership of Thailand in BRICS can play a constructive role in establishing strong ties between Southeast Asian nations and other association member-states, said Nikorndej Balankura, the Director-General of the Department of Information and the Spokesperson of the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We see the strength in diversity, we recognize importance of participation of Thailand in the positive and constructive way in all entities that geopolitical unions represent. We see significance of membership in BRICS in what pertains to us because we can consider Thailand as a reliable connecting link between [Southeast] Asia and BRICS founding countries. We have established good relations with everyone, this relates to Western countries and to BRICS member-states," he said.

The country also intends "to make its contribution to establishing the [new] geopolitical order," the Spokesperson added.

The Government of Thailand approved on Tuesday a draft letter of the country’s intent to become a BRICS member. Participants in the Cabinet meeting came to a conclusion that joining BRICS will help to increase the role of Thailand at the international stage and broaden opportunities to participate in creation of a new world order.