Palestinian Red Crescent says two staffers killed in Israeli bombing of Rafah

DUBAI, May 30. /TASS/. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said two of its staffers were killed by an Israeli attack in the south of the Gaza Strip, according to a statement, posted on the organization’s page on the X social network.

"PRCS paramedics Haitham Tubasi and Suhail Hassouna were killed as a result of the Israeli occupation’s direct bombing of a Palestine Red Crescent ambulance in the Tal Sultan area, west of Rafah, where they were performing their humanitarian duty," the organization said.

Earlier, PRCS reported that more than 30 of its workers have been killed in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone in the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and has been delivering rocket attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.