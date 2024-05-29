Thailand needs to join BRICS as role of dollar, euro declines — expert

BANGKOK, May 29. /TASS/. It is necessary for Thailand to join BRICS amid the declining role of the dollar and the euro in the global economy, Thai political scientist Rom Phiramontri told TASS.

"The use of the dollar and the euro will contract in the future. Therefore, joining the BRICS group is a necessary step. Preparations to do this are evidenced by the increase of gold reserves by the Bank of Thailand and lowering of the dollar dependence in trade with China and member-states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)," the expert said.

The Government of Thailand approved on Tuesday a draft letter of the country’s intent to become a BRICS member. Participants in the Cabinet meeting came to a conclusion that joining BRICS will help to increase the role of Thailand at the international stage and broaden opportunities to participate in creation of a new world order.