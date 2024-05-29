BRATISLAVA, May 29./TASS/. The condition of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who survived an assassination attempt on May 15, is satisfactory, the management of F.D. Roosevelt University Hospital in Banska Bystrica wrote on its page on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

"Medical treatment of the prime minister continues in a routine mode. The condition of the patient is satisfactory," said the clinic where the prime minister had been hospitalized. On Monday, a medical checkup was conducted on Fico. The team of doctors concluded that the prime minister's condition is slowly getting better.

An armed attack on Fico took place in the western Slovakian town of Handlova on May 15. The politician suffered gunshot wounds and had to undergo surgery. Juraj Cintula, 71, has been charged with a politically-motivated assassination attempt.

Robert Fico served as Slovak prime minister in 2006-10 and 2012-18, becoming PM again on October 25, 2023. The politician has long been critical of the West’s Ukraine strategy, emphasizing that there is no military solution to the conflict, while weapons supplies to Kiev are only leading to numerous casualties.