Hungary will block measures harming economic ties with Moscow and Minsk — Foreign Ministry

MINSK, May 29. /TASS/. Hungary will oppose EU measures that could harm the country's economy and its interaction with Russia and Belarus, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said during his visit to Minsk.

"We will do everything possible to ensure that no measures are taken that could harm our economy and limit our interaction with Russia and Belarus. Our position remains unchanged - we always block those measures that harm our national economy," he said after a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Aleinik.

According to the Hungarian Minister, "If you break communication channels between Europe and Belarus, you will lose a very important asset" that can be used to achieve peace. "Diplomacy does not mean only talking with those who agree with you. That is not diplomacy. Diplomacy means dialogue with everyone, including those who disagree with you on everything," he added.

Szijjarto also noted that Hungary will not support EU sanctions aimed at relations between Budapest and Minsk during discussions in the European Union. "During the EU discussion on sanctions, we will not support decisions that will negatively affect Hungary and its economy or Hungarian-Belarusian cooperation," he said.