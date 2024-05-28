US can toughen restrictions against Russian oil supplies by sea — official

WASHINGTON, May 28. /TASS/. The US can toughen restrictive measures aimed against Russian seaborne oil exports, Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh said.

"When Russia took action to evade the price cap, we worked with our partners to tighten enforcement and we can take further action to increase the costs of Russia using its shadow fleet," Singh said when speaking in the Brookings Institution in Washington.

"Energy analysts and even Russian officials themselves have linked our increased enforcement activities to the increased discount on Russian oil. At the same time, Russian export volumes have remained high, avoiding the price spike that many feared in 2022," the official added.