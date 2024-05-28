Scholz says West wants to provide Kiev with billions in funds

BERLIN, May 28. /TASS/. Western countries want to provide Ukraine with enough money to strengthen its defense, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to Scholz, EU and G7 member countries have provided Ukraine with a large amount of aid over the past two years.

"Emmanuel and I share the opinion that now we need to take the next step to put this support on a new basis," the chancellor said.

He mentioned that the EU is discussing the possibility of using the proceeds from the reinvestment of frozen Russian assets in Ukraine's interests.

"We want to give Ukraine access to billions of dollars in additional funding to make sure it can maintain its security and that the security of all of Europe is strengthened. In the coming weeks, we will hold consultations to develop a joint sustainable solution that will be an expression of our support for a free, democratic and sovereign Ukraine," Scholz went on to say.