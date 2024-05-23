Republika Srpska to present project of peaceful division of BiH in 30 days — Dodik

BELGRADE, May 23. /TASS/. President of Republika Srpska (an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, BiH) Milorad Dodik announced that the Bosnian Serbs will present Sarajevo with a project of peaceful division of BiH within 30 days.

"In the next 30 days, we will present an agreement on peaceful separation. Today, we begin with an official demand for a peaceful separation. First, we will propose to clear the political competence of the entities, with preservation of the current economy model and its adaptation for the peaceful separation model in several years. The Serbian people can no longer live in this BiH. What the Bosniaks did with the resolution on Srebrenica is illegal, they do not respect [the interests] of the Serbs," Dodik said on his X page.

The draft resolution includes seven clauses, with the first one stipulating to "declare July 11 the International day of contemplation and remembrance of the 1995 genocide in Srebrenica and to observe it annually." The document also includes a clause on unconditional condemnation of any denial of the genocide in Srebrenica. The document includes a request for the UN Secretary General to "establish an educational program called 'Genocide in Srebrenica and the UN' and to begin its implementation with the preparation for the 30th anniversary in 2025." The UN General Assembly will review this document on Thursday.

Earlier, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that the resolution on the 1995 genocide in Srebrenica, promoted in the General Assembly by representatives of BiH and a number of Western states has nothing to do with the preservation of member of the victims of those events, adding that Russia opposes this document.