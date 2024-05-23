Chinese Embassy in UK denies allegations that Beijing supplies lethal arms to Russia

LONDON, May 23. /TASS/. Recent statements made by UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps that China is allegedly providing or preparing to provide Russia with lethal weapons are "groundless," the Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom said in a statement on Thursday.

"The relevant remarks by the UK politician is totally groundless," the statement reads. "On the Ukraine issue, China’s position has been just and objective."

"We have worked actively to promote peace talks and facilitate a political settlement," the statement continued. "We follow a prudent and responsible approach to arms export, and oversee the export of dual-use items in accordance with laws and regulations."

"We urge the UK to stop its baseless accusations against China, stop fanning the flame on the Ukraine issue, seriously reflect on its role in international peace and security issues, and truly do something in the interest of world peace and justice," the Chinese Embassy’s statement added.

UK Defense Secretary Shapps stated earlier in the week that China has been either providing or preparing to provide "lethal aid" to Russia for its use in the special military operation in Ukraine. Shapps added that this information is based on UK and the US intelligence data.

US White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan later stated that the United States had no information about China's alleged intention to supply Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine. Sullivan added that he expected to consult with representatives of the British government in order to understand exactly what this statement referred to.