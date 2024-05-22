UN head’s spokesman says Srebrenica resolution is up for General Assembly to decide

UNITED NATIONS, May 23. /TASS/. A spokesman for the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric stopped short of commenting on the General Assembly’s draft resolution about the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, saying that it was up to the member states to decide on its future.

"This is a resolution in front of Member States. They will vote as they see fit," he said. "Whether or not there's a General Assembly resolution, that is up to Member States."

Dujarric added that the UN adhered to rulings of "competent courts," which described these events as genocide.

Srebrenica events

On July 11, 1995, the Bosnian Serbs’ forces killed around 8,000 boys and men in Srebrenica, a Muslim enclave designated a "security zone" by the UN.

At least 100,000 people were killed in the 1992-1995 Bosnian war, with the Srebrenica massacre recognized as the most tragic moment of the conflict.

On April 19, 2004, international justice determined the Srebrenica events as genocide , and the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague sentenced General Radislav Krstic.

On February 26, 2007 the International Court of Justice - the UN main judicial body - recognised the Muslin massacre as genocide.